Gray skies and below average temperatures linger

Cool and below seasonal average conditions will prevail for most of the week, with very little day-to-day changes anticipated. The pattern of night to morning cloud cover is expected, with some slow clearing by the afternoon on Tuesday. Similar to the past several days, there is a chance of light rain or a patchy drizzle, especially for coastal areas.

The cool, fall-like pattern is because of two areas of low pressure. The first is directly to the West of the Central Coast and the second will arrive from Canada on Thursday. Onshore flow will also remain strong, keeping the marine layer in place for the time being.

Temperatures remain cool to mild Tuesday, with highs inland in the upper 70s and low 80s. Along the coast, temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. Overnight low temperatures will primarily be in the 50s. A warmup is on deck for Friday as weak high pressure builds and progressively brings temperatures up to near normal by next Monday.