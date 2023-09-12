Less humidity, cooling trend begins

Monday certainly was a muggy and hot start to the week for most of the region because of the last bits of remnant moisture from Tropical Storm Jova. Tuesday will be less humid with drier air. It will still be warm, but a cooling trend will begin to take place. A calm, quiet, and consistent weather pattern is on deck, with no weather alerts in effect as of Tuesday morning.

Strengthening onshore flow will cause temperatures to drop on Wednesday to below average conditions, which is where we will stay for the rest of the week and into the weekend. That same onshore flow will cause the marine layer to redevelop Monday night into Tuesday morning.

The main change in the weather pattern will be less mugginess and cooler temperatures. Daytime high temperatures remain warm for the interior Tuesday, with highs primarily in the mid-to-upper 80s. Central Coasters will enjoy highs in the upper 60s and low 70s, while the South Coast will primarily be in the upper 70s and low 80s once again.