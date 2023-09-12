A long stretch of cooler than average weather begins Wednesday

High pressure is weakening, bringing cooler temperatures midweek. We will be around 4 to 8 degrees below normal.

Low temperatures Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Highs will be mostly in the 70s on the coast with a few Central Coast beaches in the mid 60s. Inland, highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Onshore flow is moderate, and the marine layer will remain deep for several days with some midday clearing. Overnight, it will extend into valley areas.

Conditions will be very consistent through this week with several troughs. However, Friday may be an exception with brief high pressure developing. Temperatures may warm a tad into Saturday.

Then, cool temperatures will continue into the middle of next week. There may be some drizzle associated with the marine layer as well.