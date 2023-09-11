One last day of heat this Monday

It was a blustery night near the Gaviota Coast on Sunday, as wind reports of 44 MPH were observed. Based on winds this Monday morning, the marine layer will be slow to develop near the South Central Coast, if it does form at all. By the evening, skies throughout the region turn to mostly sunny and it'll be another toasty day. We will see one last day of heat, before the cooldown and fall-like conditions start. Luckily, we are not under heat advisories, watches or warnings but expect to see temperatures climbing up into the 70s and 80s near the coast and 80s and 90s inland.

Stronger onshore winds start Tuesday, meaning a nice cooldown is in store. We can expect about a 4-8 degrees cooldown for most areas. Tropical storm Jova will still bring in some clouds and moisture, but rain changes diminish. The main topic of the day will be the cooler temperatures.

Over the next few days the upper level pattern will fluctuate between a ridge and a trof. These systems wont have much of an impact, if they do at all. Weather for the remainder for the workweek will remain benign, but rather pleasant.