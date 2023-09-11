Benign, milder weather will set in Tuesday

We are in for a cooldown with milder conditions prevailing through the rest of the week. Troughing will come over California Tuesday. Onshore flow will bring in a healthy marine layer overnight.

Temperatures will be near normal overall. Tuesday's low temperatures will be in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs will be in the mid 60s to 70s on the coast, and all in the 80s inland.

Wednesday's highs will cool a few more degrees, making us 4 to 8 degrees below average. Troughing will continue both Wednesday and Thursday, making us feel more fall-like outside.

There will be temporary ridging on Friday, but not enough to turn conditions around. Another trough will march through over the weekend. Skies will be slow to clear of the marine layer each day.