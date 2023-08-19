Waiting for Hilary, weather forecast Aug 19th

All eyes on Hillary as the storm continues to take aim at Southern California. The bulk of the system is still well south of us, but mid and high level clouds are already filling in ahead of the storm. Current Tropical Strom warnings are in place for portions of Ventura County with Flood Watches in place for much of Ventura county and portions of southern Santa Barbara County. All watches and warnings are expected to expire as we head toward mid Monday or even sooner.

Tropical Storms and or Hurricanes are always challenging to keep ahead of as there are usually several atmospheric variables contributing to where these systems end up. Even though Hillary has seen wind speeds well above a hundred miles per hour, our cool ocean temps will helps to weaken the storm as it approaches Southern California. Large air pressure systems to our west and east are funneling the storm right up in to the region. A slight turn west or east could end up changing our forecast noticeably. With all that said, for now it looks like the bulk of this unusual storm will be just to our east and south. Multiple inches of rain, strong winds and even thunderstorms producing tornadoes are possible for many areas just to our south and east. This means we need to keep a close just in case our front row seat becomes center stage. Rain and wind will be possible all Sunday with the biggest threats coming late Sunday and in to early Monday. Beyond Monday, we should see a return of our normally very quiet late Summer weather with possibly a little heat wave developing late in the forecast period.