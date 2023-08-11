Skip to Content
Warmer and drier weekend ahead

August 11, 2023 5:40 pm
Friday was mostly dry following the remnants of Tropical Storm Eugene that brought light rain and thunderstorm activity to the area over the past several days. There were scattered showers and some lingering instability for the Northern half of the region, but the chance of any more activity is lessening as the afternoon progresses. Humidity levels and overall moisture decreased on Friday. The cloud cover lingered for most of the coastline into the afternoon, especially along the Central Coast. Better and quicker clearing is in the forecast for Saturday.

A slow warming trend began Friday as well, and temperatures will transition to above average by the middle of next week. Daytime high temperatures will be slightly warmer on Saturday. Along the coast, 60s and 70s are expected, with inland areas warming up to the upper 80s and low 90s.

The weather pattern for next week seems quiet and consistent for the time being, with the exception of warmer inland temperatures expected.

Christa Kurkjian

