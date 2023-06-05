Skip to Content
Chance of showers and thunderstorms, below average temperatures

The gloomy and misty conditions from Monday will persist into Tuesday, with a chance of light showers for parts of the region. The chance is primarily for the Northern half of the area, including San Luis Obispo County and North Santa Barbara County. There is some instability will the upper low, bringing isolated thunderstorm chances for the next several afternoons.

The persistent June Gloom pattern lingers into the first full week of June. The deep marine layer could produce misting or a patchy drizzle overnight into early tomorrow morning. Not much afternoon clearing is expected.

A low pressure system will keep temperatures cool and below seasonal average for the time being. Temperatures were warmer inland over the weekend, but will be much cooler for the next several days. Daytime high temperatures will primarily be in the 60s for both coastal and inland communities on Tuesday.

