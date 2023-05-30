Drizzle and rain chances last into Wednesday morning

Onshore flow is continuing to affect the forecast strongly, with May Gray here to stay. The upper low is passing through Southern California to the east in the evening, triggering some instability and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the interior valleys and the Ventura County mountains.

Temperatures will stay below average Wednesday, only reaching the 60s on the coast and the low to mid 70s in the interior. Lows will be mostly in the 50s with more morning drizzle.

Patches of sun may develop within the marine layer Wednesday and Thursday, but clearing will be slow where we see it. Friday may even be a tad warmer with a weak ridge building.

Saturday is due to be the nicest and warmest day of the next seven as the ridge comes over us, putting us near normal for the first time in a while. However, warming will be short-lived. A trough will undercut the ridge Sunday, and high temperatures will slide back down into early next week.