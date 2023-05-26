May Gray lingers into Memorial Day Weekend, sunny and warmer inland

Memorial Day Weekend will be different depending on your geographical location. Along the coast, the same May Gray pattern will persist and temperatures will remain mild into next week. Inland conditions will be pleasant and Spring-like, with highs trending warmer and sunshine on deck by Saturday afternoon.

To kickstart the holiday weekend, temperatures along the coast will remain cool to mild, with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s due to strong onshore flow. Daytime highs for inland communities will primarily be in the upper 60s and low 70s on Friday, but will continue to trend warmer into Saturday.

The dense marine layer will stick around into next week as well, with minimal clearing on deck for valleys and coastal communities. The quiet and consistent weather pattern continues, with no weather alerts in place and no drastic changes to the forecast for the next seven days.