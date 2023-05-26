A mild to warm start to Memorial Day weekend

Temperatures will warm temporarily Saturday as a ridge replaces the trough to the north. The warmup will be minor on the coast, but inland areas will have very nice weather. The coast will be in the mid to upper 60s and inland in the 70s up to 80 degrees.

There will be slow clearing of the marine layer Saturday, but better clearing overall. A trough will approach from the northwest Sunday, bringing temperatures down slightly again. There is a 10 percent chance of instability in the Ventura County mountains.

A whole series of troughs and upper lows will work through the region next week. Drizzle or light rain is possible each morning with a deep marine layer.

There may be less clearing of our skies next week, making May Gray turn to June Gloom.