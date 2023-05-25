Morning marine layer, minimal clearing by the afternoon

Temperatures remain mild and below seasonal average across the region on Thursday. The strong onshore flow will once again keep the marine layer in place, but some clearing and pockets of sunshine are possible by the afternoon for the interior. The chance of patchy drizzle and very light rain being produced from the dense overnight to morning fog is possible as well.

Daytime high temperatures will be mild and similar to Wednesday. Along the coast, highs will be in the upper 50s and 60s. Inland temperatures will be a few degrees warmer, with upper 60s and low 70s on deck for Thursday. Gusty Southwesterly winds will pick up in the afternoon as well, especially for the far interior, but wind speeds should remain below advisory levels.

Temperatures remain mild into Memorial Day Weekend along the coast, with warmer temperatures and sunshine in the forecast for interior communities.