A mild coast and modestly warmer interior Friday

Temperatures are stagnating as the marine layer remains ever persistent. Lows Friday morning will be in the upper 40s to upper 50s, and highs will be mostly in the 60s. There may be a few interior valleys in the low to mid 70s.

Onshore flow is strong, but there is the possibility again of variable or reverse clearing of the marine layer. Areas with more sun will be slightly warmer than those under clouds, even within the same city.

The marine layer won't be the only thing on repeat - gusty winds will pick up in the afternoon and evening in the interior valleys. They will stay below advisory level. Temperatures, though, for the interior may warm briefly over the weekend under weak ridging.

A series of upper lows and troughs next week will keep the May Gray pattern in place, eventually turning to June Gloom.