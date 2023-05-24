Variable clearing of the marine layer brings sun chances Thursday

May Gray conditions are on repeat. The marine layer is even pushing far inland with strong onshore flow. Temperatures will be a few degrees below normal, in the upper 50s to mid 60s on the coast, and only slightly higher for the interior.

Gusty southwest winds will pick up in the afternoon and evening in the interior valleys each day this week. The winds are expected to remain below advisory levels.

By Friday, the marine layer will persist, but there's a chance of more sun as the trough to the north budges. The marine layer will have variable levels of clearing.

Temperatures will inch up on the coast, but leap a few degrees further inland. However, May Gray will persist with another series of weak upper lows and troughs early next week.