A true May Gray pattern will persist Wednesday

Increased onshore flow is creating a stubbornly gray sky. The marine layer has even brought a little drizzle here and there. It's keeping temperatures mild at the coast, which will only reach the upper 50s to mid 60s Wednesday. Inland, highs may reach the upper 60s to low 70s.

Onshore flow is here to stay for the week, along with the May Gray night to morning cloud pattern. Some beaches may see no clearing at all.

Temperatures will stay below normal through the entire week, and only start to inch upward by the weekend. Inland areas will see a bigger warmup than the coast because of the marine influence.

A weak ridge will replace the trough to the north of us by Monday. Onshore flow will continue, but there may be more sun overall.