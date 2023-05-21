More fog and a very slight chance for Monsoon moisture, Sunday May 21st

Fog continues to hug the coastline as cold Pacific water, a steady onshore flow and a thermal inversion hold the very thick marine layer right in place. We expect more of the same as we head through the evening hours of Sunday and in to Monday. Look for overnight 50's with patchy drizzle possible to highs on Monday once again staying in the 60's near the coast. Inland areas will see highs in the 70's and 80's. Monsoonal moisture has produced some big and pretty cloud formations in our interior regions. So fr, not thunder has been reported, but we will keep a close eye on the remote possibility.

Looking ahead, our forecast looks very quiet with just day to day fluctuations in the ebb and flow of our onshore flow. Another late season storm system will approach from the northwest likely intensifying the onshore push and deepening the marine layer through early Thursday. We don't see any big chance for showers, but drizzle could come back in to play and limited or no clearing of the fog for some of our local beaches. The one wild card to the forecast is the southerly Monsoonal moisture which will linger in to very early net week. While we don't' see any big chances for thunderstorms for our interior regions, we will need to be vigilant. The upper level moisture could also disrupt the marine layer which means more sunshine for the beaches. Cooler air is also expected to push south by late Thursday. This should take away one key ingredient for our marine layer and that is what is referred to as a thermal inversion. Basically it's a lid sitting on top of the marine layer where temperatures are warm above the fog layer. If cooler air replaces the warm lid, the fog can then scour out or burn off quicker. This is what is expected by next weekend which would mean sunshine could return to the immediate coastline just in time for Memorial weekend.