More fog and some Monsoon moisture for you Saturday forecast

Some much appreciated beach clearing of the marine layer did occur today. The onshore flow has been very aggressive the past several days and today it weakened just enough for some afternoon sunshine. We are also seeing some southeasterly flow at the upper levels which is referred to as Monsoonal moisture. A very slight chance for thunderstorm development is not out of the question, but that is a very remote chance at best. Look for more patchy fog for the overnight with mostly light wind. However, some gusty northerly winds could develop toward the Gaviota region through early Sunday. Temperatures on Sunday should stay seasonal with very warm conditions inland and cool to mild readings near the coast. Our marine layer will hopefully burn off like today and allow for a decent beach day, just be patient.

Looking ahead, our forecast looks very quiet with just day to day fluctuations in the ebb and flow of our onshore flow. Another late season storm system will approach from the northwest likely intensifying the onshore push and deepening the marine layer by about Tuesday. We don't see any big chance for showers, but drizzle could come back in to play and limited or no clearing of the fog for some of our local beaches. The one wild card to the forecast is the southerly Monsoonal moisture which will linger in to very early net week. While we don't' see any big chances for thunderstorms for our interior regions, we will need to be vigilant. The upper level moisture could also disrupt the marine layer which means more sunshine for the beaches. Some slight warming is expected by next weekend, but as I mentioned, no big shocks to th forecast as seen as we head toward Memorial weekend.