Coastal marine layer stays put, slight cooling inland

The stubborn marine layer will linger once again along the coast, keeping coastal temperatures mild on Thursday. The inland heat peaked yesterday, which means temperatures will progressively cool down as we approach early next week.

Inland temperatures will remain very warm and above seasonal average, with high temperatures in the 80s and 90s once again. Along the coast, conditions remain gloomy and mild, with high temperatures primarily in the 60s and 70s.

A Beach Hazards Statement remains in effect through Thursday night for Ventura County beaches. It is best to avoid the area for the time being due to dangerous rip currents and the possibility of coastal flooding due to high tide. Surf will be between three to six feet.

Temperatures remain consistent until early next week, when a cooling trend takes over. Relief from the summer-like conditions is in sight for inland communities.

