Beach Hazards Statement in effect, inland temps continue to soar

We are following a fairly consistent weather pattern throughout the rest of the week, which means very little changes are anticipated. Conditions on Wednesday will be similar to Monday and Tuesday — the marine layer will linger, temperatures along the coast will be mild, and inland temperatures will soar once again.

A Beach Hazards Statement was issued by the National Weather Service for Ventura County's Beaches due to high tide. It will be in effect through Thursday evening. Dangerous rip currents, high surf of three to six feet is expected, along with the possibility of coastal flooding. It is best to avoid the region for the time being to ensure your safety.

Daytime high temperatures along the coast will primarily be in the upper 60s and low 70s. Inland temperatures will be in the low 80s to 90s once again. These numbers are just a few degrees warmer than earlier this week and will remain consistent through the weekend. Early next week, relief will arrive for inland communities and temperatures cool down for the entire region.