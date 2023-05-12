Warm Mother’s Day weekend on deck

The warming trend is well underway across the region, with the warmest temperatures felt inland. Temperatures are warmer along the coast as well, but mild in comparison to conditions interior. Saturday will be the warmest day of the next several, with inland temperatures in the 80s and 90s and coastal temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s.

Better clearing and plenty of sunshine will accompany the summer-like conditions on Saturday. The much warmer conditions are thanks to less onshore flow and a ridge of high pressure. Temperatures transitioned from being below seasonal average across the region, to above seasonal average inland.

The Northwesterly winds will remain below advisory levels Friday night, with no other watches, warnings, or advisories in effect at this time. Onshore flow will pick up again on Sunday, with temperatures cooling down temporarily before staying warm for a majority of next week.