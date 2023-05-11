Mild along the coast, much warmer inland

The warming trend is underway, with the warmest conditions felt inland and the coast remaining mild. Temperatures have transitioned from being below seasonal average to above seasonal average for inland communities. Onshore flow will lessen and the ridge of high pressure will continue to build, with warmer conditions expected by the weekend. Saturday will be the warmest day of the next several.

Friday will be much warmer than Thursday, with daytime high temperatures in the 80s inland and 70s along the coast. There will be better clearing along the coast as well, which means more sunshine for coastal communities.

Gusty Northwesterly winds are expected to pick up once again later tonight and into early Friday. This has prompted the National Weather Service to issue another Wind Advisory for Santa Barbara County's Southwestern Coast and the Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range. Wind speeds will be between 20-30 mph and gusts could get up to 45 mph. This Advisory will be in effect from 6pm Thursday until 3am Friday morning.

Temperatures will be warm and pleasant for most of next week as well.