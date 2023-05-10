Summer-like conditions ahead

Wednesday will be the last day with below average temperatures before a significant warming trend takes over by the end of the week. The South Coast and Ventura County enjoyed more sunshine Wednesday due to northerly flow, but the clouds were stubborn for the Northern half of the area.

The warming trend begins Thursday, with daytime high temperatures in the 70s inland and mid-to-upper 60s along the coast. Onshore flow will lessen and a ridge of high pressure will move into the region, with Saturday forecasted to be the warmest day of this week. Temperatures will be warmest for interior communities, with some cities warming up to the low 90s.

Another Wind Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for Santa Barbara County's Southwestern Coast and the Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range. It is currently in effect and will expire at 4am Thursday. Wind speeds will be between 20-30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph. The wind speeds will fluctuate over the next several days, with the windiest conditions expected in the afternoons.

Temperatures will remain consistently very warm inland into at least early next week, with pleasant conditions on deck along the coast as well.