Warming trend begins Wednesday

The stubborn marine layer lingered into the afternoon on Tuesday for coastal communities, with temperatures temporarily cooling down as well. The low pressure system moving through the region brought light, scattered shower chances for the interior mountains. Temperatures remain mild on Wednesday, before a significant warming trend takes place.

Daytime high temperatures on Wednesday will be similar to Tuesday, but will begin trend just a few degrees warmer. Along the coast, highs will primarily be in the 60s, with some inland communities enjoying high temperatures in the 70s.

Temperatures will be much warmer by the end of the week, with Saturday appearing to be the warmest day of the next several. Daytime highs will remain warm and consistent into next week as well.