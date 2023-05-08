Mild start to the week before a quick warm up

The first half of this week will be mild, with a mixed bag of both clouds and sunshine for several days. Low pressure brings drizzle chances for interior mountains over the next two days before the weather changes rapidly. Onshore trends keep temperatures below seasonal average until about Wednesday, before a nice warm up takes place Thursday and into the weekend.

Daytime high temperatures on Tuesday will primarily be in the 60s, with overnight lows in the 40s and 50s. Gusty northwesterly winds will pick up Monday afternoon and into Tuesday, with wind speeds between 15-30 mph and gusts up to 45 mph. This has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Wind Advisory for Santa Barbara County's Southwestern Coast. It will be in effect from 6pm Monday evening until 3am Tuesday morning.

By Thursday, and especially by the weekend, the lingering clouds will clear up and very warm temperatures will prevail. This weekend will be summer-like, with some interior communities warming up to the 80s and 90s.