Rain showers linger Thursday

Temperatures are cooling a little in some cases Thursday as our late season storm is winding down. Lows will be mostly in the 40s. Highs will be in the upper 50s to mid 60s, highest on the Central Coast.

The upper low is moving eastward from Point Conception, bringing the rain with it. We will continue to see shower chances into the afternoon, and rain is very likely in Ventura County in the morning. There is still instability overall and consequently, a slight chance of thunderstorms or hail.

A winter weather advisory in the Ventura County mountains expires at 2:00 pm. There will be a few inches of snowfall above 5,000 feet, and wind gusts up to 40 mph at times.

On Friday, there may be a couple stray shower impulses, but we will mostly be drying out. The weekend is looking uneventful with temperatures staying cool to mild. The night to morning marine layer pattern will be back in play. Sunshine will prevail during the day.

A weak ridge will develop Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will rise slightly, eventually reaching the low 70s in valley areas. However, a series of troughs in Northern California and Oregon next week will hinder any major warming.