Rain showers and a chance of T-storms Wednesday

Despite the storm, high temperatures may rise a bit Wednesday. Lows are staying in the 40s to 50s, but most highs will be in the upper 50s to mild mid 60s.

The low is wobbling west in the morning, then continuing its trajectory south down the coast of California. Rain showers will pick up more in the afternoon, and will be mostly light with peak rain rates up to a quarter inch per hour. However, with instability, any thunderstorms that pop up could bring brief periods of heavier rain.

Wednesday evening to Thursday morning, the low will start to move a little more eastward, crossing inland. Thursday evening, it will swing up to the northeast and exit our area. Rain chances lower as it moves further.

In total, we are expecting a quarter to half inch of rain on the Central Coast, and possibly slightly more for the South Coast and foothills. We will also see winter weather above 5,000 feet, including 2 to 5 inches of snow. Isolated spots of 8 inches of snow are possible, as is an inch of snow at the Tejon Pass.

There is a winter weather advisory in the Ventura County mountains from 8:00 pm Wednesday to 2:00 pm Thursday. In addition to snow, there will be wind gusts up to 40 mph.

Friday will dry out with varying levels of cloud cover. The marine layer will move back into its familiar night to morning pattern. Temperatures will be mild through the weekend.