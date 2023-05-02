Rain showers begin Tuesday

Temperatures are staying well below normal Tuesday as a very late season storm sweeps through California. Lows will be in the 40s to 50s. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s overall.

The upper low is drifting southward down the California coast. Rain shower chances begin in the early morning, and increase into Wednesday. There is a 10 to 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in SLO County and in Santa Barbara County.

We are likely to see a quarter to half inch of rain for coasts and valleys, and up to an inch in the foothills. We may also see 2 to 4 inches of snow, and isolated areas up to 6 inches of snow, above 5,000 feet.

Rain showers may linger Thursday with the low starting to reverse to the northeast, and there could be a few stray sprinkles into Friday. Chances are lower both days.

By Friday, temperatures will start to warm slightly. The weekend is expected to be mild and dry with varying levels of clouds. The marine layer will move back into its typical May Gray pattern.