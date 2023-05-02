Light rain, mountain snow, and thunderstorm chances into Wednesday

The late season storm has already brought light rain, breezy conditions, and cooler weather to the region. Temperatures will remain cool into most of the week, with daytime highs trending just a tad warmer on Tuesday. Highs will primarily be in the 60s, with some upper 50s and low 70s mixed in as well. Overnight lows will be in the 40s and 50s.

This storm is not very strong, which is why there aren't any watches, warnings, or advisories in effect. Light rain will fall steadily throughout the day on Wednesday into Thursday, with a lower chance of rain by the end of the week. Most of the light rain will be be reserved for interior communities by the end of the week. This upper low has some instability, meaning there is a slim chance of thunderstorm activity for both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties.

Projected rain totals appear to be around half an inch along the coast and for valleys, with up to an inch expected for higher elevations. This cold storm will likely bring several inches of snow at 5,000 feet or higher.

By the weekend, clouds linger, but temperatures begin to slightly warm up. Sunny skies and pleasant conditions will prevail by early next week.