Late season storm impacts the region

Following a pleasant weekend, a cool and wet start to the week is on deck. Temperatures remain cool for several days, with a late season storm approaching the region. Highs will be cool on Tuesday as well, with daytime temperatures primarily in the upper 50s expected.

Patchy drizzle and light rain are forecasted ahead of the storm, with rain expected into at least Thursday. Rain totals are low, with about two to three thirds of an inch for coasts and valleys, with up to an inch expected for higher elevations. The cold storm could bring between four to eight inches of snow expected at around 4,500 feet or higher.

Gusty northwesterly winds will precede much of the rain. There is a Wind Advisory in effect until 7pm Monday night for Central Coast Beaches. Wind speeds between 15-25 mph are expected, with gusts up to 40 mph expected.

Sunny skies and dry conditions will return to the region later this week, with a slight warming trend by the weekend.