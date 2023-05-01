Drizzle is possible Monday ahead of the storm

High temperatures Monday are leaping down in the interior and inching down on the coast. The coast will only reach the upper 50s to mid 60s, and interior is moving straight down to the 60s as well.

Gusty northwest winds are picking up for SLO and Santa Barbara Counties. There is a wind advisory until 9:00 am for the Southwest Coast and West Santa Ynez Range. There is also one beginning at 9:00 am end ending at 7:00 pm Monday for Central Coast beaches. Winds will be 15 to 35 mph and gusts over 40 mph.

A trough is swinging through the West Coast with the upper low off Northern California, and onshore flow is increasing. This will deepen the marine layer towards valley areas. Drizzle or patchy light rain is even possible.

On Tuesday, there is a chance of rain showers with the low dropping south. Rain chances are highest Wednesday. There is also a chance of thunderstorms. Showers Thursday and on will become fewer and farther between.

We are expecting a third to two thirds of an inch of rain across the region, with up to 1 inch in the foothills. 4 to 8 inches of snow may fall above 4,500 feet, with more above resort level.

By the end of the week, conditions will dry out under broad cyclonic flow. Temperatures will warm slightly.