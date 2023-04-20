Warm today, even warmer tomorrow!

Daytime high temperatures rapidly warmed up on Thursday, with a double-digit increase for most of the area. Temperatures will be even warmer on Friday, which is the warmest day of the week for parts of the region. Highs will primarily be in the upper 70s and low 80s, with Ventura County's inland communities warming up to the upper 80s. Overnight lows are trending warmer as well, with temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

The ridge of high pressure that is building and moving toward the West Coast, along with the gusty Northerly to Northeasterly winds are responsible for the significant warming trend. Most of the Wind Alerts that were in effect have expired, with the exception of one. The Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range has a Wind Advisory in effect until 10am Friday morning. 20-30 mph winds are expected, along with gusts up to 50 mph. The Montecito Hills once again could experience up to 60 mph gusts.

Breezy conditions will linger into at least Saturday, with temperatures staying warm and pleasant. Plenty of sunshine is in the forecast for the weekend, before onshore trends pick up early next week. The marine layer will return early next week, with mild conditions expected to replace to the sunny and warm weather.