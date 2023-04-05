Sunny weather to continue this week…

Temperatures will run a few degrees warmer Wednesday afternoon with plenty of sunshine!

We’ll see weak ridging over the next 24 to 48 hours with minimal Santa Ana winds developing, especially in Ventura County. The winds should remain below advisory criteria.

High temperatures Thursday will top off in the 60s along the Central Coast and mid 70s in the valleys and further south.

On Friday, a trough will swing through the region. There could be a few morning clouds with temperatures running a couple degrees cooler compared to Thursday.

For Easter weekend, temperatures will warm again with more ridging in place. There will be plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s in most spots.

Make sure to get outside and enjoy the amazing weather conditions!