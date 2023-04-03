Windy conditions into Tuesday, with a warming trend on deck

Gusty Northwesterly winds were howling on Monday, with mostly sunny skies and cool temperatures. Windy conditions will continue into the first half of Tuesday, with less wind expected by the afternoon.

A Wind Alert remains in effect for the entire region into tomorrow. The High Wind Warning remains in effect until 5am Tuesday morning for San Luis Obispo County, Santa Barbara County, and Ventura County Mountains. Wind speeds will be between 30-40 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph. The Wind Advisory will be in effect until 5am Tuesday morning for the Santa Ynez Mountains, but until 11pm Tuesday everywhere else, including San Luis Obispo County and Santa Barbara County's Central Coast, South Coast Beaches, along with most of Ventura County.

High temperatures will primarily be in the mid-to-upper 50s for the Central Coast, with slightly warmer temperatures on deck for the South Coast and Ventura County.

Overnight lows will be hovering near or below freezing for parts of the area, which is why both a Freeze Warning and a Frost Advisory have been issued by the National Weather Service. A Freeze Warning will be in effect from 3am Tuesday until 8am Tuesday for Southern Salinas Valley and San Luis Obispo County's Interior Valleys. The Frost Advisory will be in effect from 3am Tuesday until 8am Tuesday for Ventura County Valleys, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County's Inland Central Coast, and the Santa Ynez Valley. Frost formation is likely under these conditions.

A High Surf Advisory remains in effect until 11am Tuesday for the beaches of the Central Coast, where waves will be between seven to ten feet, and for Ventura County, where waves will be between four to seven feet. The dangerous rip currents cause an elevated risk of drowning, making it best to avoid beaches for the time being.

There is no rain in the forecast, with a pretty significant warming trend in the forecast by the end of the week. Sunny and pleasant conditions are on deck for Easter weekend.