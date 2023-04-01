Saturday Evening Forecast April 1st

Beautiful weather for us on this first day of April. The storm track, despite sitting pretty far to our north, is still very active and some changes are on the way. For the overnight and in to early Sunday, look for partly cloudy skies with some patchy fog. We will also see a few pockets of gusty northerly wind below passes and canyons. Overnight lows will be mostly in the 40's and 50's. Temperatures will likely dip as some cooler air drifts in from the north with highs in the 50's and 60's expected. Wind could get gusty from north again as we head toward the early evening hours.

Looking ahead, a fast moving and chilly storm system will rush over the area from Sunday and in to Monday. Rain chances are very slim as this system is what is referred to as an Inside Slider. Typically bringing spotty rain, low elevation snow and gusty north wind. This is exactly what we are expecting for Monday and Wind Watches have already been posted for the mountains of Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties. The watches will last through at least early Tuesday and with heavy rain this year and saturated soils trees could easily be knocked over with the strong gusts expected. Temperatures will stay chilly and mountain snow could fall to as low as 2 thousand feet. The Grapevine and I 5 will need to be watched closely for possible travel disruptions. Quiet weather is then expected with gradual warming for much of next week. Another storm will push in to our north by late in the work week. For now, we'll keep a close eye on it and make sure the forecast gets plenty of attention as we head toward Easter.