Storms possible Wednesday night…

Rain and thunderstorm chances will continue Wednesday evening through Thursday morning!

The second part of the storm system impacting the region will begin to ramp up overnight Wednesday with a strong upper level jet. This will set the stage for scattered showers and storms to develop. A few of these could be on the stronger side with gusty winds and brief heavy rain.

There are winter weather advisories in place through 10 AM Thursday for mountains in Santa Barbara County and Ventura County. Generally, snowfall totals will be in the 4 to 8 inch range, but higher amounts are possible in the highest peaks.

High surf advisories are in place for many beaches in Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County. Avoid the ocean if possible!

Fingers crossed that will get some dry weather for the last part of the week, with mild and sunny conditions forecast for Saturday and Sunday.