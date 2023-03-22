Scattered rain showers linger on, but wind lessens Wednesday

Light to moderate scattered rain showers will linger for most of Wednesday, and then taper off in the evening. Rain rates will mostly stay between a quarter to half inch per hour, but may be briefly heavier with a slight chance of thunderstorms from instability.

There is a flood watch for the entire region until 5:00 pm Wednesday. Flooding is possible in low-lying streets, and around rivers or creeks.

Additional rain amounts will be variable because of the showery nature of the rain pattern, but we could see up to a half inch or even inch more. That will bring overall totals to 1 to 3 inches for coasts and valleys, and 3 to 6 inches for lower mountains and foothills. For snow, totals will be 2 to 10 inches above 3,500 feet, 10 to 20 inches above 5,000 feet, and 2 to 5 feet above 6,000 feet.

There is a winter storm warning for the Santa Barbara and Ventra County mountains until 11:00 pm Wednesday. Travel may be difficult or impossible with both snow and strong winds. We may also see continued snow impacts at the Grapevine.

Though the wind is less today, a strong breeze will remain. The ground is still saturated, and we will likely see more downed trees through the day from the combination of these factors.

A high surf advisory will expire at 2:00 am Thursday for the Central and South Coasts. It expires at 3:00 pm Thursday for the Ventura Coast. Breaking waves will be up to 13 feet on the Central Coast, 8 feet on the South Coast, and 10 feet on the Ventura coast.

In addition, there's a coastal flood advisory for the Central Coast until 11:00 pm Wednesday, and for the Ventura Coast until 11:00 pm Thursday. Minor flooding of parking lots or walkways around beach areas could occur. Take special caution around high tide.

Temperatures will stay below normal in the mid to upper 50s Wednesday, and it will be the coolest day of the next seven. Skies will be partly cloudy Thursday as dry, northwesterly flow takes over, temperatures warming slightly.

Skies will be sunny and temperatures cool to mild from Friday through Monday. However, another chance of rain enters the forecast again Tuesday.