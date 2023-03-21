A strong storm with moderate rain and high winds will hit the region Tuesday, lasting for a good portion of Wednesday

Another storm system is making its way through the region Tuesday. Light to moderate rain showers will continue all day, with showers lingering into Wednesday. Rain rates will mostly stay between a quarter to half inch per hour, with chances of brief heavier showers or thunderstorms.

There is a flood advisory until 7:30 am for all of Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties. Local rain rates could reach up to three quarters of an inch per hour at times. Expect flooding in some streets, and possibly around rivers or creeks. There is a flood watch for the entire region until 5:00 pm Wednesday.

We are expecting 1 to 3 inches for coasts and valleys, and 3 to 6 inches for lower mountains and foothills. For snow, 2 to 10 inches will fall above 3,500 feet, 10 to 20 inches above 5,000 feet, and 2 to 5 feet above 6,000 feet.

There is a winter storm warning for the Santa Barbara and Ventra County mountains from 7:00 am Tuesday to 11:00 pm Wednesday. Travel may be difficult or impossible with both snow and high winds. We are also expecting snow impacts at Tejon Pass and the Grapevine.

We may see urban and stream flooding, slick roadways, and hazards like potholes. With strong winds in the forecast too, there is a chance of downed trees or power lines. High-profile vehicles may face extremely difficult driving conditions.

A high wind warning will run from 7:00 am to 11:00 pm Tuesday for the Cuyama Valley, South Salinas Valley, SLO interior valleys, and the SLO mountains. South winds will blow at 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph. The Santa Barbara and Ventura County mountains is covered by the winter storm warning with gusts up to 75 mph.

A wind advisory runs also from 7:00 am to 11:00 pm Tuesday for the entire rest of the region. Southerly winds will be 20 to 35 mph with gusts at 50 to 55 mph.

A high surf advisory will begin at 9:00 pm Tuesday for the Central Coast, and at 2:00 am Wednesday for the South Coast, both expiring at 2:00 am Thursday. It runs from 2:00 am Wednesday to 3:00 pm Thursday for the Ventura Coast. Breaking waves will be up to 13 feet on the Central Coast, 8 feet on the South Coast, and 10 feet on the Ventura coast.

In addition, there's a coastal flood advisory for the Central Coast from 8:00 am Tuesday to 11:00 pm Thursday, and for the Ventura Coast from 5:00 am Wednesday to 11:00 pm Thursday. Minor flooding of low-lying beach areas could happen, especially around high tide.

The storm will wind down Wednesday evening. Temperatures will stay below normal in the mid 50s to low 60s.

Dry weather will take over Thursday, lasting through the weekend. Skies will clear nicely for the most part, expecting partly cloudy skies at the worst.