Chances of a few morning showers remain, but overall conditions will dry out Wednesday

The overnight impulse from Tuesday's atmospheric river is heading out of the region, and there is only a slight chance of showers for the southern portion of our region. The storm has been faster moving, and so rain totals have been less than initially estimated - mostly between 1 to 3 inches on the Central Coast and 2 to 4 inches on the South Coast, with more in foothills.

There is a flood warning for Conejo Creek. Flooding is present or possible near Leisure Village and the intersection of Adohr Lane and Ridge View Street, with continued threat of lingering morning showers. Take special care around rivers and creeks through the day, especially around San Antonio Creek, Ventura River, Calleguas Creek, and Matilija Creek.

There is a flood watch in effect until 5:00 am Wednesday for Santa Barbara County and the Ventura County portion of the Santa Ynez Range, and from until 8:00 am Wednesday for most of Ventura County. Street flooding from excessive run-off may be a hazard for the morning commute.

The wind is calmer, but will pick up slightly Wednesday afternoon and evening on the South Coast, especially around Gaviota. Temperatures will stay in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Conditions will stay dry Thursday and temperatures will be milder. There are a couple of non-atmospheric river systems to the north, which bring a slight chance of weak showers Friday and Saturday - that chance mainly north of Point Conception.

Our next bigger system is expected Monday and Tuesday, and is currently showing as an atmospheric river. Based on long-range models, it may be the last bigger rain event of the season, or at least of March.