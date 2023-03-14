Flood Alerts, Wind Alerts, and High Surf Alerts remain in effect

The warm Atmospheric River has already brought widespread rain, gusty southerly winds, and high surf to the Central and South Coast. Flooding of local roadways, creeks, rivers, and streams is of a concern due to the volume of rain expected to fall within a short period of time.

A Flood Advisory remains in effect until 6pm Wednesday for San Luis Obispo County and until 10pm Tuesday for Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties. There is a risk of debris flow near recent burn scars, along with the possibility of mudslides and rockslides. A Flood Watch also remains in effect for all three counties. It will be in effect until 10pm tonight for San Luis Obispo County, until 5am Wednesday for Santa Barbara County, and until 8am Wednesday for Ventura County.

The potentially damaging, southerly winds have prompted the National Weather Service to issue several Wind Alerts as well. A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 10pm for Northern Ventura County Mountains, Cuyama Valley, San Luis Obispo County Beaches and the Inland Central Coast, Southern Salinas Valley, Santa Barbara County Central and Southwestern Coast, and the Santa Ynez Valley. Wind speeds will be between 20-30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph. The High Wind Warning will also expire at 10pm Tuesday for the Santa Lucia Mountains, San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys and Mountains, and the Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains. Wind speeds will be between 30-40 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph.

Another impact of this storm is high surf and dangerous rip currents. A High Surf Advisory remains in effect until 6am Thursday for Central Coast Beaches due to eight to ten foot waves expected. It will be in effect from 6pm Tuesday until 6am Thursday for Ventura County Beaches due to six to eight foot waves.

Thursday will be dry, followed by light rain in the forecast for this weekend.