Another Atmospheric River arrives, bringing rain and gusty winds

Following a very quick break from the rain, another Atmospheric River is set to bring moderate to heavy, widespread rain late Monday until early Wednesday. Between two to four inches of rain is projected for coasts and valleys, with up to eight inches expected for foothills and higher elevations. The heaviest rain will fall on Tuesday.

Ahead of the significant rainfall, a Flood Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for all three counties. It will be in effect for Ventura County from 11am until Tuesday until 8am Wednesday, from 7am Tuesday until 5am Wednesday for Santa Barbara County, and from 4am until 10pm Tuesday for San Luis Obispo County. A Flood Warning remains in effect for the time being for the Salinas River. Flooding of streams, creeks, rivers, and roadways is possible due to excessive rainfall during a short period of time.

Gusty Southerly Winds will accompany the rain, with several Wind Alerts in effect. The High Wind Watch from earlier today has been upgraded to a Wind Advisory and a High Wind Warning. The Wind Advisory will be in effect from 6am to 10pm Tuesday for Cuyama Valley, San Luis Obispo County Beaches and the Inland Central Coast, Southern Salinas Valley, Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast and Beaches, along with the Santa Ynez Valley. Wind speeds will be between 20-30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph expected. The High Wind Warning will be in effect from 6am to 10pm Tuesday for the Santa Lucia Mountains, San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys and Mountains, along with the Interior Mountains of Santa Barbara County.

Relief from the wet weather arrives Thursday, followed by light rain in the forecast this weekend.