Flood Alerts and Wind Alerts in effect due to heavy rainfall

The consistent, moderate to heavy rainfall has prompted the National Weather Service to issue several Flood Alerts. The rain will be moderate to heavy until about 7pm Friday night, with light showers expected into early Saturday. A Flash Flood Warning remains in effect until 7pm Friday for the Northwestern portion of San Luis Obispo County. A Flood Watch remains in effect through late Friday night for all of San Luis Obispo County and Santa Barbara County, along with Ventura County's Mountains.

A Flood Advisory will be in effect until 7pm Friday night for Santa Barbara County due to potential debris flow near recent burn scars. A Flood Warning remains in effect until 1pm Saturday for the Salinas River in Paso Robles. Excessive runoff can cause flooding for creeks and streams. It is best to avoid travel today due to flooding on roadways.

Potentially damaging, southerly winds will taper Friday evening as well. Both the Wind Advisory and the High Wind Warning will be in effect until 3pm Friday. The Wind Advisory is for Santa Barbara's coast and valleys, along with the Sant Ynez and Ventura County Mountains. Wind speeds will be between 20-30 mph and gusts up to 50 mph are expected. The High Wind Warning is for the Santa Lucia Mountains, San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys and Mountains, along with Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains. Wind speeds will be between 25-40 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph.

There is a break between systems on Sunday, with another Atmospheric River set to arrive late Monday into early Wednesday.