Stormy weather to return…

Stormy weather will develop across many portions of the region beginning Thursday afternoon.

Plentiful moisture will be in place as a traditional atmospheric river sets up starting Thursday afternoon and lasts through the day on Friday. There is a Flood Watch in place for Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo county. Some areas in northwest SLO county could end up with 4-8 inches of rain by the time the storm passes. Coastal areas will generally receive 2-4 inches of precipitation. Isolated higher amounts are possible.

With this system, snowfall levels will be high - roughly around 10,000 feet. There will also be areas of gusty winds.

There will be a break in the rain by early Saturday, however additional systems will need to be monitored. Periods of rainfall could continue to be in the forecast through the middle of next week.

