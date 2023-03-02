A dry day and clear skies are finally here

Happy Thursday! Today is a much drier day compared to Wednesday. Skies are expected to be clear throughout the day.

Even though temperatures are expected to increase throughout the region, it is essential to wear some layers because it will still be a bit chilly.

We do have a frost advisory in effect. This will impact parts of Ventura County and the Central Coast. Temperatures could be as low as 32 degrees. This could affect sensitive plants and harm pets if left unprotected. This will be in effect until 10 a.m. Thursday.

There is a high wind warning in effect until 9 a.m. This impacts the Santa Ynez Mountains, Eastern Range area. This could affect drivers in eighteen-wheelers while on the road.