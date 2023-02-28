Cool and stormy through Wednesday…

Unsettled weather will continue across many portions of the region through at least Wednesday morning!

An area of low pressure off the west coast will kick up showers in communities near the ocean with snowfall likely in the higher elevations. There is a Winter Storm Warning in place for the interior mountains of Ventura County, Los Angeles County and Santa Barbara County. Generally snowfall totals will be in the six to twelve-inch range, however there could be higher amounts above 5,000 feet. Gusty winds will blow the already existing snow and new snow around. Use extreme caution if you are traveling into the high country!

Near the coast, rain showers will persist on and off. An additional half inch to an inch and a half of rain will be possible. Temperatures will remain cool in the mid 50s during the day on Wednesday.

The area should be drying out by Thursday, however temperatures later in the week will stay cool.

