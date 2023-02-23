Strong winter storm headed our way…

We’re tracking a complex winter storm that will be continuing to evolve in the region over the next 48 hours!

Scattered showers will move in and out of the area today. Temperatures will be cold enough in the higher elevations for snow, even in some spots that don’t typically see it, such as San Marcos Pass above Santa Barbara, and Highway 14 between Santa Clarita and the Antelope Valley.

The storm will build throughout the day on Friday and run parallel to the California Coast. As a result, rainfall rates will increase to about 0.25 - 0.75 inches per hour. There are multiple Flood Watches in place south of Point Conception. If you do encounter high water, turn around.

There is a chance that this system could briefly stall. That coupled with orographic lifting could enhance rainfall rates even more in localized areas. Some locations could be totaling 5+ inches of rain when all is said and done Sunday morning. There will also be strong gusty winds throughout the period.

On the cold side of this system, there will be heavy, wind-driven snow. Snowfall levels will drop to 4,500 feet during the height of the storm. There are multiple Blizzard and Winter Storm Warnings in effect for Southern California.

Use extreme caution if you will be out on the roads over the next few days! Make sure to watch our newscasts so you can get the latest information for your community.