Windy and cool Tuesday, followed by rain chances Wednesday

Temperatures were near normal on Presidents' Day, with mostly sunny skies and mild conditions for much of the region. Temperatures begin to cool down on Tuesday, with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s for the Central Coast, and the mid-to-low 60s for the South Coast and Ventura County. The cooler weather will be accompanied by strong, northwesterly winds on Tuesday. There are more changes in the forecast for the rest of the week, which is why there are several watches, warnings, and advisories in effect.

A High Wind Watch will be in effect through late Tuesday night for Santa Barbara County's Southwestern Coast and the Santa Ynez Mountains. Wind speeds will be between 30-45 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph expected.

A High Surf Advisory will be in effect from 12pm Tuesday until 3am Thursday for San Luis Obispo County and Central Coast beaches, from 8am Tuesday until 3am Thursday for the beaches of Ventura County, and from 8pm Tuesday until 3am Thursday for the beaches of the Central Coast. Dangerous rip currents could lead to an increased risk of drowning, which is why it is best to avoid the beaches for the time being.

A Winter Storm watch will be in effect from Tuesday evening until Saturday afternoon for the Ventura County Mountains due to heavy snowfall and strong winds in the forecast, which could impact roadways.

Chilly temperatures, wind, and rain are in the forecast by Wednesday. There is a chance of rain beginning Wednesday evening, with a chance of rain expected into Saturday. Measurable rain is expected from this system, with the heaviest rain expected Thursday night into Friday morning.