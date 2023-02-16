Another frosty morning Thursday, but the afternoon will be milder

Low temperatures are again very chilly Thursday morning. There is a frost advisory in effect until 8:00 am for the South and Central Coasts, and for the Ventura County valleys. Highs will be slightly warmer, in the upper 50s to mid 60s, coolest in the interior.

A little ridge of high pressure is making for a milder afternoon. Weak Santa Ana winds will blow below advisory levels both Thursday and Friday morning.

On Friday, an upper low dropping southward out to the west in the Pacific Ocean is sending a lot more cloud cover over the region. Temperatures will be slightly warmer because of the morning boost of offshore flow. With the system moving more westerly, rain is becoming less and less likely.

Saturday will start out cloudy, but clouds will gradually clear out. Skies will be bright and temperatures mild on Sunday. Sunday and Monday may be the nicest of the next seven, so do enjoy the pleasant weather.

Tuesday, conditions are expected to remain quiet, but temperatures may take a slight step down as we reverse to onshore flow. There will be a major temperature drop Wednesday with the entrance of a cold trough into the mix.