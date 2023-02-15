Cold mornings ahead….

A gradual warming trend will take shape through the weekend, however morning lows will remain chilly over the next couple days.

Frost advisories are in place across many locations in southwest California through Thursday morning. Temperatures in some spots could dip as low as 30 degrees! Bundle up if you’re going to be out and about early in the day.

There could be periods of gusty winds with the northeasterly flow through Saturday. Winds should stay below advisory criteria.

An upper level low will slowly move on shore for the beginning of next week. There will be limited moisture, but temperatures will again be on the cooler side, topping off in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Make sure to watch our newscasts so you’re always up to date with the latest weather conditions in your area!