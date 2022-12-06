A slight chance of scattered rain showers Tuesday with more chances over the weekend

Temperatures will cool down by a couple of degrees Tuesday. Lows will be in 30s for interior areas, and the 40s to low 50s elsewhere, with highs only in the mid 50s to low 60s. That will be 5 to 10 degrees below average.

An upper low is sagging southward into the region. It's giving Southwest California a slight chance of rainfall. At the high end, San Luis Obispo County will see up to a third of an inch of rainfall, less in northern Santa Barbara County, and perhaps nothing on the South Coast and to the east.

Northerly flow Tuesday night into Wednesday morning may make for some upslope fog for interior areas. During the day, a ridge of high pressure will clear skies nicely and warm temperatures by 2 to 4 degrees.

A small trough will return mid-level clouds to the region Thursday and Friday. There's a slight chance of rain on the Central Coast Saturday into Sunday with a cold upper low near Canada sending a trough into California.