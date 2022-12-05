Chance of rain Tuesday, below average temperatures

While most of the heavy rain is in our rearview camera, there is a slight chance of rain on Tuesday. San Luis Obispo County and North Santa Barbara County is expected to get more rain than the South Coast and Ventura County. However, light rain and patchy drizzle is expected. This will not be a significant system.

Dry and cool conditions are expected by Wednesday, with temperatures consistently remaining below average for the rest of the week and into the weekend. Some clouds will linger after the system has moved away from the region.

High temperatures on Tuesday will primarily be in the 50s inland and for much of the Central Coast. The South Coast and Ventura County will be in the upper 50s and low 60s. Low temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s.